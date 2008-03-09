San Diego Harbor Police get grant, buy rescue equipment

The San Diego Union Tribune

SAN DIEGO - The Harbor Police force is receiving a grant to buy rescue equipment to free motorists who are trapped in cars.

The $2,600 grant from the San Diego County Law Enforcement Foundation will be used to purchase a portable tool that can break glass and cut through seat belts.

Harbor Police will also buy special breathing tubes to keep open the airways of someone in medical distress during resuscitation.

The 146-officer Harbor Police is the law enforcement arm of the San Diego Unified Port District.

