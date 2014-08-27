SC cops to purchase new software with grant money

By Traci Bridges

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Police Department will soon acquire new equipment and software that will aid in the investigation of major crimes and serious motor vehicle accidents.

The department recently was awarded an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) in the amount of $27,267 to purchase a total station laser measuring device and software that will allow investigators to virtually recreate fatal motor vehicle accidents, as well as major crime scenes.

“It has dual capability in that it also has a crime scene component. We’ll be able to utilize both and the software will allow us to integrate the information right into the software to reconstruct precise diagrams.”

