SC police department receives $60K for cruisers

By Mandy Noell

WMBF

AYNOR, S.C. — In Aynor, you’ll soon see two new police cruisers on the road, thanks to a nearly $60,000 grant. Inside those cruisers, the latest technology will be helping police officers and neighboring communities.

“This is the first time that we’ve ever been able to purchase two vehicles and completely outfit them with the things that officers need to do their job,” says Tony Godsey, the Project Manager for Aynor Police Department.

Aynor will soon be operating with six full-time police officers. Two of the vehicles in the current fleet are old and need a lot of work. Godsey says he considers them at the end of their road. He applied for the grant back in January and was notified his department will be receiving the money. With the new cruisers, each officer will have a car.

Full Story: Aynor Police Dept. gets $60k grant for new cruisers