SC police receive 115 body cams with state funding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — On Monday, February 2nd at 12 p.m., Police Chief Eddie Driggers, Jr. along with State Senator Marlon Kimpson, will announce police and community anti-crime initiatives to be implemented as a result of $275,000.00 in state funding awarded to the department. Senator Kimpson authored a proviso in the Senate during last year’s budget debate and the General Assembly voted to include the funding in the State’s 2015 budget.

“I think body cameras will go a long way towards exposing criminal behavior and law enforcement officers who break the rules. But the programs we will fund through these initiatives, will foster better relations with law enforcement and members of the community so that there is less crime, while at the same time each will develop a mutual understanding and respect for one another,” said Kimpson.

Over the legislative break, Senator Kimpson met with department representatives, public officials and community members and the following initiatives were selected to receive funding:

—Body Cameras – funding will provide 115 body cameras to be used throughout the City of North Charleston.

