SF neighborhood gets $1M to reduce crime

By Carolyn Tyler

ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office has been awarded a $1 million grant to help reduce crime in the Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood.

Officials plan to step out of the box when it comes to using the money. San Francisco is one of 10 cities nationwide and the only one here in the Bay Area to receive a federal grant of $1 million over three years.

According to the San Francisco Police Department and the FBI, violent crimes such as assault, robbery, rape and murder are nearly three times higher in the Bayview than the rates citywide.

Full Story: SF Bayview neighborhood receives $1M grant to reduce crime