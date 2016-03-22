Tenn. police receive grants from Wal-Mart

WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Sevierville Police and Fire Departments recently received grants from Wal Mart during the grand opening ceremony of the new Wal Mart Neighborhood Market on Dolly Parton Parkway. Each department was awarded a $1,000.00 grant.

The Fire Department plans to use their grant to enhance environmental safety at the fire station. “Through our research on cancer awareness and prevention for firefighters, we have learned about some extra precautions we need to take around the station,” said Fire Chief Matt Henderson. “The Wal Mart grant will be used to isolate firefighter gear from diesel exhaust in the station.”

Police Sergeant Rebecca Cowan developed a proposal to use the Police Department grant to update and improve the department’s Community Resources Handbook, originally published in 2008. “The handbook has been a great asset for our citizens,” Cowan said. “The funding from Wal Mart will allow us to include additional information to help our families stay safe and be aware of preventive measures we can all take.”

Full Story: Sevierville Police and Fire Departments receive Walmart grants