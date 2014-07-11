Texas police will divide grant for equipment

By Chris McGuinness

Killeen Daily Herald

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department plans to purchase new equipment, thanks to thousands of dollars of grant money from the federal government.

KPD is one of three local agencies that will receive funds from the Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

This year, the total amount of the grant is $89,879, and will be divided among Killeen, Temple and Bell County.

