Traffic grant enables extra patrol as Thanksgiving holiday approaches

By Jason E. Silvers

The Fort Scott Tribune

TOPEKA, Kan. — As Kansas roads will be busy with holiday travelers going to and from their destinations this week, KHP and other agencies are mobilizing to participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), courtesy of a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

“Once again, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be out on Kansas roadways during the busy Thanksgiving holiday,” KHP Public Information Officer Lt. Joshua Kellerman said. “Every year, we strive to make our roadways safer, ensuring motorists get to their holiday destinations. Please enjoy the holiday with your loved ones, and make it memorable for all of the right reasons. Remember, designate a sober driver and buckle everyone up, every trip, every time.”

Kellerman said the grant is open to all local law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

