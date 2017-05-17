Trump security reimbursement grants for police overtime now open

By Andrea Fox

Gov1 Editor in Chief

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio reported in 2016 that it cost the city $500,000 per day for the New York Police Department to secure the perimeter around the 58-story Manhattan tower that was home and offices to President-Elect Donald Trump through inauguration day, January 20, 2017.

About 1/5th of the $35 million bill was expected to be repaid by the Federal government.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) is now accepting applications for police and law enforcement agencies in the state for President-Elect Security Assistance Reimbursement grants through May 15th.

Eligible applicants are limited to state law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement agencies of incorporated municipalities that engaged in security-related activities for the President-elect during the period from November 9, 2016 through January 20, 2017.

The program is making $7 million available.

Once applications are received, DCJS will apply to Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) on behalf of New York State’s law enforcement agencies. Other law enforcement agencies may also be eligible to apply to BJA for President-Elect Security Assistance Reimbursement grants.

Only overtime costs that the state or local law enforcement agency can document as being over and above normal law enforcement operations, and directly attributable to the security of the President-elect, are allowed, according to DCJS.

Learn more about the opportunity on the DCJS website.