Two Mo. sheriffs awarded $660,000 in grant funds

GateHouse News Service

Platte City, Mo. — The Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Office has awarded a federal grant in the amount of $660,000 to the Clay and Platte County sheriffs. The grant will help upgrade the public safety radio systems in both counties.

Facing an unfunded federal mandate requiring that police radio systems be converted to 12.5 kHz bandwidth by January 1, 2013, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Platte County Sheriff’s Office are in jeopardy of losing their law enforcement communication systems.

“This is a critical public safety issue,” said Clay County Sheriff Bob Boydston. “If either of our counties loses their communication systems we will be unable to communicate with our deputies in the field and all other public safety agencies, including the municipalities we dispatch for.”

Read more on the Leavenworth Times.

