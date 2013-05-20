Va. department looking to hire first new officer in 3 years

By Frank Otto

Phoenixville News

PHOENIXVILLE, Va. — After a lot of discussion, borough council voted at last Tuesday night’s public meeting in favor of applying for a federal grant which would pay for most of the salary of a new police officer for the first three years of service.

“I don’t know if we’re in the greatest position to get this grant,” Phoenixville Police Chief Bill Mossman. “If we don’t apply for it, we’re obviously not going to get it.”

The “COPS grant” is run by the United State Department of Justice and aims to increase hiring in police forces, specifically targeting the hiring of school resource officers and military veterans. Another goal of the grant for 2013 is to reduce gun violence and homicides, according to the program’s official website. If the grant were obtained and a new officer was hired, Phoenixville’s police force would consist of 29 officers.

