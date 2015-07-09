Va. police get $125K for predictive policing program
By Tracy Agnew
Suffolk-News Herald
SUFFOLK, Va. — Entities in Suffolk, Va., were recently awarded about $480,000 in grants for various law enforcement and family-support programs from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
The Suffolk Police Department received $125,703 for its predicting policing program, which city spokesman Tim Kelley said will employ a crime analyst to help identify “hot-spot” areas, as well as use predictive policing software and problem-oriented police tactics, all in an effort to reduce crime.
A second grant in the amount of $211,049 will support the continuation of the existing Fifth Judicial District Community Corrections Program, which serves Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight and Southampton, Kelley said.
