Va. police invest in new tech through grants

By Portsia Smith

The Free Lance-Star

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Eight local law enforcement agencies are among a long list of sheriff’s offices and police departments across the state that received $33 million for new crime-fighting equipment.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received the biggest local chunk with $435,064.90 designated to purchase a side scanning sonar system that is capable of searching underwater, mobile video recorders, a forensic system that can extract, decode and analyze data from electronic mobile devices and a target system for the Fredericksburg/Stafford Regional Firearms Training facility.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received $222,440 to purchase a fingerprint scanner, a fully-equipped SUV for surveillance, cellphone analysis software and night vision binoculars.

