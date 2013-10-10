Va. police receive crisis training through grant

By Paul Collins

Martinsville Bulletin

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — More than $166,000 awarded to the Martinsville Police Department (MPD) will be used in this region for training law enforcement to better respond to crisis situations and provide other services to individuals with mental health issues.

Law enforcement, other first responders and corrections personnel routinely interact with people with mental illnesses. Crisis Intervention Team training provides tools to safely deal with those with mental illnesses and helps those who are ill get proper care by helping first responders understand the circumstances surrounding mentally ill offenders, the release stated.

Currently, more than 25 percent of the statewide jail population has been diagnosed with mental health issues, and more than 12 percent were diagnosed with serious mental illnesses.

