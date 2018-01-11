Va. police receive grant to help fight meth

By WHSV-TV

STAUNTON, Va. — Virginia State Police recently received a $1.1 million grant to help combat methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution in the state and some of that money will go on to help fight the drug in the Valley.

The Valley Community Services Board in Staunton offers several treatment programs for those struggling with addiction including intensive outpatient treatment, support groups that tackle coping skills, self discover and forming healthy, sober relationships.

Tonia Taylor, the outpatient services manager at VCSB, said that the majority of the people they see are struggling with substance abuse.

