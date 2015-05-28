Wis. police receive funding for crash data receiver

By Nick Sellers

Madison County Record

MADISON, Wis. — Personnel at the Madison Police Department’s traffic unit now have funding in place for a crash data receiver, a $10,000 piece of equipment that Chief Larry Muncey said will expedite auto-accident investigations within the city moving forward.

Now that the department has the mobile data receiver, the piece of equipment can be brought to a crash scene and “hooked up” to vehicles involved in a crash and receive data from the incident, including the speeds of the cars involved in the accidents.

“They’re going to be able to investigate quicker and give you the facts quicker,” Muncey said.

