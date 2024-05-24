BJA FY24 Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program

By Samantha Dorm

The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) has announced the opening of the FY24 Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program (BWCPIP) grant cycle as of May 21, 2024. With a highly competitive application process, law enforcement and other eligible agencies are encouraged to start their proposals early to ensure a high-quality submission. The application deadline is set for July 24, 2024.

The importance of body-worn camera programs

According to the BJA, body-worn camera (BWC) programs have become indispensable tools for modern policing. When strategically implemented, BWCs can significantly enhance trust and communication between police officers and the communities they serve. These programs provide an objective audio and visual record of interactions, capture empirical evidence at crime scenes, and are crucial during police-citizen interactions and use-of-force incidents. Additionally, the adoption of BWCs in correctional facilities is on the rise, presenting unique challenges in data management and evidence sharing.

The effective management of BWC-generated data is now a critical component of criminal and juvenile justice practices. Sharing digital evidence with other agencies, prosecutors, defense counsel and the judiciary is becoming more common, necessitating innovation and training in best practices.

Grant program overview

The BJA aims to support the purchase and lease of BWCs by publicly funded law enforcement and corrections agencies. The program also seeks to support demonstration projects that advance digital evidence management and leverage BWC footage to promote evidence-based and procedurally just practices. The grant includes five distinct funding categories:



Category 1: Site-based Awards to Law Enforcement Agencies (including self-initiated partnership applications) – 40 awards

Category 2: Site-based Awards to State Correctional Agencies – 3 awards

Category 3: Digital Evidence Management and Integration Demonstration Projects – 3 awards

Category 4: Optimizing BWC Footage in Prosecutors’ Offices Demonstration Projects – 3 awards

Category 5: Using BWC Footage for Training and Constitutional Policing Demonstration Projects – 3 awards

Each award has a performance duration of 36 months.

Eligible applicants

Special district governments

State governments

County governments

Independent school districts

Native American tribal governments (Federally recognized)

Public and state-controlled institutions of higher education

Public housing authorities/Indian housing authorities

City or township governments

Others (see text field entitled “Additional Information on Eligibility” for clarification)

Priority preference projects

Projects initiating new BWC programs or expanding BWC deployment to new categories of officers or employees will be given preference. Expansion programs must account for at least 80% of the proposed BWCs to qualify.

Replacement BWCs

Agencies seeking to replace current BWCs or renew/replace an existing BWC lease program are eligible to apply. However, they will not receive the same preference as new or expansion programs unless the new deployment accounts for at least 80% of the proposed BWCs.

Dashboard cameras

While the program primarily supports BWCs, it does allow for integrated packages that include dashboard cameras. However, standalone in-dash camera systems are not eligible for funding. Federal award dollars are capped at $2,000 per BWC.

Non-sworn officers and BWC eligibility

BWCPIP funding can be used to supply BWCs to non-sworn personnel if the applicant is a publicly funded law enforcement agency. Eligible roles include parking enforcement personnel, school security personnel, and civilian investigators. Funding is not available to provide two BWCs per officer or to supply additional BWCs to officers already issued one.

Funding cap for Categories 1 and 2

For agencies initiating, piloting, or expanding BWC programs, federal funding is capped at $2,000 per BWC, with an absolute cap of $2,000,000 per award. Agencies applying for the maximum amount must propose to acquire no fewer than 1,000 BWCs.

A 50% match is required for Category 1 & 2 applications. No match is required for Category 3-5 applications.

Application Deadlines

The application process consists of two parts:



Grants.gov Deadline: July 15, 2024, 8:59 pm Eastern

JustGrants Deadline: July 24, 2024, 8:59 pm Eastern

Lexipol grant assistance

By participating in the BJA’s FY24 BWCPIP, law enforcement agencies can enhance their BWC programs, improve community relations, and ensure better management and integration of digital evidence. Start your application process early to take advantage of this significant funding opportunity.

