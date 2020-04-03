Leica Geosystems helps law enforcement access software, training and resources during COVID-19 response

NORCROSS, Ga. — Leica Geosystems Public Safety Group has published a COVID-19 Resource Page to help members of the forensics and law enforcement community easily access the software, training, support and other resources they need to maximize efficiency, productivity and safety during the pandemic.

The group has made available key resources such as emergency work-from home licenses for software such as the Cyclone point cloud processing packages and Map360 forensic drawing and mapping software, as well as free online training and web sessions to serve public safety professionals during this crisis. The resource page makes it easy to find and access these resources along with contact information for support, links to news, analysis, situational awareness dashboards and other resources to help agencies plan, prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of us on the Leica Geosystems public safety team served for a number of years as law enforcement officers and investigators, and we’re well aware of the extreme pressures professionals are facing right now as they are on the front lines,” says Ryan Rezzelle, Public Safety Group manager. “We are actively assisting our customers and the broader public safety community by providing additional support and resources wherever possible.”

Ken Jones, customer success manager, is offering weekly virtual support sessions every Thursday through the month of April and responding to other needs as they arise. “We want to ensure you have you have the resources to work safely as we combat the CV19 global pandemic,” he says.

To access all of the Leica Geosystems Public Safety Group COVID-19 resources and stay informed of continued updates, visit https://psg.leica-geosystems.us/about/covid-19-information.

