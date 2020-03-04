New MultiStation gives agencies more agility in scene documentation

NORCROSS, Ga. — Laser scanning is the recognized state-of-the-art for crime and crash scene documentation. It’s fast, comprehensive, easy to use, and no longer requires specialist processing knowledge to handle the data. For some police agencies, however, the total station remains the preferred method because of familiar workflows and trusted accuracy.

The Leica Nova MS60 MultiStation offers scanning speeds of 30,000 points per second and digital imaging with a 30x magnifying telescope camera as well as 1-second reflectorless shots to 2,000 feet. Photo courtesy of Leica Geosystems

Within the last decade, combination instruments known as scanning total stations or multistations have also come into the market. The best of these instruments combined fast, high-precision total station measurement with GNSS/GPS and laser scanning for a versatile approach to digital crime and crash scene data capture. Agencies have appreciated the convenience of having three sensors in a single instrument.

Recent technology advances have made these multipurpose tools even more compelling for public safety professionals. For example, the next-generation Leica Nova MS60 MultiStation, introduced in February 2020, offers impressive scanning speeds of 30,000 points per second and digital imaging with a 30x magnifying telescope camera as well as 1-second reflectorless shots to 2,000 feet. AutoHeight adjustment makes it fast and easy to set up the instrument to the perfect height at the touch of a button. The data flows seamlessly into data collection software such as Evidence Recorder or Leica Captivate and can be turned into a ready-to-print finished diagram in minutes with Map360 desktop mapping software. It can also be used to create more advanced courtroom-ready deliverables, such as flythroughs and animations.

For public safety professionals who want to capture accurate, comprehensive scene data in the fastest and safest way possible, upgrading to a dedicated 3D laser scanner is still going to be the best option. But if you’ve been thinking about a new total station or trying to find the easiest way to integrate point cloud data into your existing workflows, take a look at the latest multistation. The on-scene agility might be just what you need to maximize efficiency and effectiveness.

About Leica Geosystems Inc.

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, is the standard in 3D laser scanning and digital scene mapping and documentation for public safety and forensics. We provide the tools you need to do the job quickly, precisely and reliably.

Our laser scanners provide industry-leading speed, data quality and range, along with survey-grade accuracy and a rugged design; the ability to geo-tag evidence photos in the field and register data sets in real time so you can share 3D exhibits at the push of a button; and a compact, tactical design that makes quick work of scene documentation.

But laser scanners are just one of the many innovative solutions that make Leica Geosystems the world leader in geospatial measurement solutions. We also offer vehicle-based and wearable reality capture, fast and easy-to-use total stations, and calibration-free GNSS rovers. Our powerful software pulls together data from all sensors to allow you to easily import, process, analyze and visualize data to create clear, concise, court-ready deliverables.

Add to this experienced support and efficient workflows, and you have a complete solution that increases safety, facilitates quick scene documentation, saves money and substantially reduces the likelihood of errors.