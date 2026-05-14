908 Devices acquires NIRLAB AG, expanding its narcotics detection portfolio

PRESS RELEASE

BURLINGTON, Mass. — 908 Devices Inc., a pioneer of purpose-built handheld devices for chemical analysis, announces that it has completed the acquisition of NIRLAB AG, a privately held company based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The company delivers AI-powered, cloud-connected near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy to perform handheld chemical analysis of narcotics in seconds.

This acquisition expands 908 Devices’ analytical portfolio and strengthens its leadership in narcotics detection with NIRLAB’s solution for fast, high-volume screening for everyday law enforcement patrol.

The NIRLAB handheld device enables safe, point-and-click analysis of more than 400 common drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamine, directly or through thin plastic bags and glass, delivering results in seconds, to support real-time decision-making in the field. Beyond identification, it quantifies drug purity in complex mixtures and can analyze cannabis, including percentages of THC and CBD. Proven in the field with over one million analyses, the platform integrates an intuitive mobile app, seamless device connectivity, and a subscription model that delivers continuous updates and evolving capabilities.

Photo/908 Devices

“We’re thrilled to welcome the NIRLAB team to 908 Devices. Our combination creates a powerful end-to-end workflow advantage for our law enforcement customers,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder of 908 Devices. “From fast, simple screening to trace-level analysis to detection of a broad range of substances, we offer a comprehensive solution for field-based chemical identification.”

“We are excited to join 908 Devices and bring our NIR technology to a global audience,” said Florentin Coppey and Matteo Delbrueck, co-CEOs of NIRLAB AG. “Combining our proven technology platform with 908 Devices’ market leadership, commercial infrastructure, and complementary product portfolio creates a powerful opportunity to better serve law enforcement agencies worldwide.”

NIRLAB AG was founded in 2021 as a spin-out of the University of Lausanne, a global leader in forensic science. The company is based in Switzerland and employs 15 people.

The purchase consideration includes an upfront payment of $15 million, consisting of $13 million in cash and $2 million of 908 Devices common stock. The purchase agreement also includes up to an additional $8 million in 908 Devices common stock upon the achievement of performance milestones over the next 20 months.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers in vital health, safety and defense tech applications, addressing the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. The Company designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning. For more information, visit 908devices.com.