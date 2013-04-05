4N6XPRT Systems Shipping 2013 Update to 4N6XPRT StifCalcs program.

La Mesa, Calif. - 4N6XPRT Systems has begun shipping the 2013 Update to the 4N6XPRT StifCalcs program.

EASY ACCESS to the NHTSA Crash Test data and AUTOMATIC CALCULATION of CRASH3 and SMAC stiffness values for vehicles based on NHTSA test data is still the mainstay of the program. The 2012 Update also incorporates a FORCE-BALANCE calculation module for accurate crush energy evaluation in vehicle collisions where one of the vehicles has little or no crash test exposure.

Additionally, the program still allows - A) The user to develop their own class of vehicle, B) Printing summarized stiffness data for the matching tests with the descriptive statistical data, and C) Easy column sorting of the data to readily identify bad data.



In an effort to increase the usability of the program as a research tool, the program now allows the user to download all of the available Photos, Videos, and Contractor Reports for a given test with as few as five clicks of the mouse.

The 4N6XPRT StifCalcs program currently owned by 75+ Government agencies and over 170+ private consultants within the United States.

For additional information please see our website - www.4N6XPRT.com

About 4N6XPRT Systems

The principal product for which 4N6XPRT Systems is known is the Expert AutoStats® program. Since its introduction in 1991, Expert AutoStats® has grown from a database of 12,000 vehicles to over 41,000 vehicles in the 2011 edition. Unlike printed sources, each update corrects reported omissions in the existing data as well as adding the new models. It is currently the only database program available for purchase having this depth of models, breadth of years, and detail of information. Expert AutoStats® is owned by over 300 Government agencies and 700 private consultants within the United States, Canada, and South America, as well as several major automotive manufacturers and insurance claims departments.