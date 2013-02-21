Florida Marks One Year of Offering Crash Reports Online

Crash reporting system improves accuracy and efficiency

Louisville, Ky. - On February 1st, 2012 the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) began offering parties involved in car wrecks the convenience option of obtaining their official crash report online via www.buycrash.com rather than having to go to the responding law enforcement agency to get a copy. In the first year more than 47,000 reports have been purchased online.

“The ability to get a crash report online is so much more convenient for people, especially for those who may be from out of town and involved in an accident,” said DHSMV Executive Director Julie Jones. “They or their insurance company can get the report with just a few clicks. It’s hassle free. We’re very glad to be able to provide this option.”

Buycrash.com is part of Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange System (FIRES), a free software program offered by Appriss to law enforcement agencies to help them collect, file, retrieve and analyze crash records. By improving timeliness, accuracy and efficiency, the program helps authorities take measures to improve traffic safety. Currently, nearly 150 Florida law enforcement agencies and traffic safety organizations are using the program.

“Appriss has been instrumental in providing real-time access to crash data. The use of the FIRES portal is key for local agencies to quickly gather crash data to make strategic enforcement plans and identify traffic safety problems that need to be addressed,” said Danielle King, with the Florida Traffic Records Coordinating Committee. “The committee has been able to accomplish its progress goals to increase the electronic collection of crash reports now that agencies can see the benefit of accessibility to their data. Increased electronic data collections means real-time data that allows for more accurate decision-making regarding Florida’s traffic safety by all safety stakeholders.”

About Appriss

Appriss keeps communities safe and informed by using innovative technology to provide a suite of products that: inform crime victims of an offender’s status (VINE); help police catch criminals (JusticeXchange); improve traffic safety and make crash reports available online (BuyCrash); and prevent the illegal sale of pseudoephedrine to help reduce the number of meth labs (NPLEx).

Appriss also provides smartphone apps for sheriffs’ offices to help them communicate more effectively with their communities. The app is provided at no cost to sheriffs who offer VINE.

For more information visit www.appriss.com.