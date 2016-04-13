SceneDoc Adds Retired Chief of Police Charles McClelland to its Executive Advisory Council

Bringing 45 Years of Law Enforcement Experience to Public Safety Software

TORONTO -- SceneDoc, public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval, today announces the addition of Chief Charles McClelland to its Executive Advisory Council (EAC). Spearheaded by SceneDoc Chairman and CEO Alex Kottoor, the EAC serves to provide industry insight, validate product ideas, and help evolve public safety with the use of the SceneDoc mobile software platform.

“Adding Chief McClelland to our EAC brings a valuable layer of major city policing experience and perspective,” said Kottoor. “Over the years, McClelland has seen the good, the bad and the ugly when deploying new technology, thus, his insight will be crucial for the company to harness.”

Chief McClelland brings with him 39 years of law enforcement experience with the Houston Police Department where he rose through the ranks and served as the Chief of Police from 2010 to 2016. Chief McClelland was responsible for managing the nation’s 5th largest police agency with over 6800 employees and an $880 million dollar budget. Over the course of his career, he touched almost every aspect of law enforcement. He managed operations involving patrol, investigations, administration and support. Chief McClelland has been a progressive leader with a community policing philosophy. Chief McClelland was responsible for implementing Tasers, innovative technology such as the department’s real-time crime center and the implementation of body worn cameras. He has been a leader in the industry when it comes to accountability to the public and making neighborhoods safer.

“Having managed both patrol and investigative functions over the course of my career, SceneDoc would have been an amazing addition to our tool set in creating the efficiencies law enforcement needs,” said Chief McClelland. “With more agencies striving to put the needs of officers first, new mobile technologies, like the SceneDoc platform, are must-haves and play a major role in streamlining the collection of data and reporting for officers, supervisors and command. Technology advancements like this will also allow us to get back to community-based policing, which is needed now more than ever.”

