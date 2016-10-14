SceneDoc introduces public safety’s new standard for eCitations

TORONTO, — SceneDoc, public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval, announces availability of SceneDoc V4.1, an autonomous module aimed at delivering patrol officers a cutting edge solution for eCitations.

V4.1 builds on the innovation introduced through V4.0 coined ‘Timeline'; a set of capabilities that makes it simple and intuitive to open the mobile application and immediately begin collecting any type of data, ranging from electronic notes to evidentiary photography. Police officers love the flexibility it provides as a launching pad to any data collection task and supervisors find the oversight it provides, at an activity level, unprecedented in law enforcement.

“We have been piloting SceneDoc in a patrol squad for the last 3 months and the results have been strong. In the next phase of our pilot we hope to expand its use internally and externally with our partners in the Lower Mainland. SceneDoc eCitations will be a valuable addition, giving our officers, who are primarily on foot, an efficient and secure way to issue citations using their smartphones,” says Inspector CJ Kyle of Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

“SceneDoc’s move into the eCitations market is organic. Our mission is to be the de facto standard in how data is collected in public safety and so our entry into this part of the market is natural for the team and natural for the market and our customers to expect. The SceneDoc Platform will continue to innovate and deliver new use cases for public safety mobility,” says SceneDoc CEO Alex Kottoor.

Above and beyond all citation data being instantaneously searchable across the agency, new features in SceneDoc eCitations V4.1 include ID scanning, improved API’s for simplified pushes to Court and RMS, smart query from NCIC, CPIC and other national/state databases, intuitive data entry, in-field bluetooth printing, configurable offline/online ticket numbering, smart scheduling for court dates and a strong pipeline of future-looking capabilities in the horizon.

The company recently won the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology”, named for a leading Canadian innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc is saving agencies an hour of paperwork per shift on average, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet connected device, so potentially lifesaving intelligence is only a tap away. See why 90% of our customers are advocates at http://www.scenedoc.com.