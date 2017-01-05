BLACKHAWK Street and Force boot

The BLACKHAWK!® Street is a versatile, comfortable boot. Lightweight 1000 Denier Padded Nylon adds reinforcement and extra stability. An aggressive non-slip rubber outsole is designed for maximum grip. A memory foam insole adds cushion and comfort, and the Agion® Antimicrobial Lining controls foot odor. The Street boot goes on quick and secure with a YKK side zipper and NATO Lace System that allows the laces to pull up freely and easily.

• MEMORY FOAM INSOLE- Provides comfort and support.

• EMBOSSED LEATHER PROTECTION- Provides impact resistance for the toes.

• AGION® ANTIMICROBIAL LINING- Controls, mitigates odor.

Comfort, stability and waterproof protection come together in the BLACKHAWK!® Force boot. HydroGuard™ + Breathe Right™ moisture- wicking membrane is both waterproof and breathable. The upper is made of lightweight 1000 Denier Padded DWR Nylon. Memory foam insole provides cushioning, while a non-slip rubber outsole provides optimal traction. The Force goes on and off easily with the NATO Lace System, which allows the laces to pull free and easy.

• WATERPROOF- HydroGuard™+ Breathe Right™ moisture-wicking membrane creates a waterproof, yet breathable, barrier.

