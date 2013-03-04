Introducing the Minimalist Training Boot

A true minimalist boot featuring a 5mm “drop” between the heel & forefoot, the MINI-MiL™ is designed specifically for the conditioned warrior athlete currently training in minimalist athletic footwear. This quick-drying unlined boot is not only highly breathable, but lightweight too - weighing less than 2 lbs a pair.

• A true minimalist boot with a 5 millimeter “drop”

• Exclusive Vibram® “Tarsus” oil and slip resistant rubber

• Highly breathable unlined leather & nylon upper

• Double & triple stitched seams for enhanced durability

• Padded Achilles support

• 8" height

Click here to learn more about the MINI-Mil™.

PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING: If you are wearing the MINI-MiL™ for the first time or have not previously trained in minimalist footwear such as Vibram® FiveFingers, we encourage a very gradual transition as you will be using new muscles in the feet and lower legs. We recommend wearing the MINI-MiL™ for 1 – 2 hour intervals the first few weeks. Gradually increase usage as your body strengthens and adapts.