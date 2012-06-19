Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Acquires Lawmen Supply Company

SOUTHBURY, Conn. - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (“MES”) announced today that it has acquired Lawmen Supply Company.

Founded in 1984 by the late Tony Magolda, Lawmen Supply Company, headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ is the leading distributor of public safety equipment and uniforms to law enforcement and military personnel throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Lawmen Supply represents over 380 manufacturers through its veteran sales force, its three retail stores located in Pennsauken NJ, Dover DE, and Clinton MD and its website (www.lawmensupply.com).

Commenting on the transaction, Tom Hubregsen President of MES stated, “We have been interested for some time in leveraging our platform to serve other segments of the public safety market. Lawmen Supply Company is a perfect fit for us with its world class line up of suppliers and its three decade long tradition of providing first class service to the law enforcement and first responder community”.

“The acquisition is a big advance for us at Lawmen Supply Company” said Chris Ferrari, President of Lawmen Supply Company. “MES is a fast growing company in the first responder market and has a culture similar to ours. It will provide us resources unavailable to a company of our size and I am personally excited about exploiting our combined capabilities in a way that strengthens our relationships with our customers and suppliers”.

Lawmen Supply Company will operate as a segment of MES.

If you have any questions, please contact John Skaryak of MES at (203) 304-4120 jskaryak@mesfire.com or Chris Ferrari of Lawmen Supply Company at (855) 529-6261 Chris.Ferrari@lawmensupply.com., or visit us at our booth #1508 at the PSE 2012 EXPO in Atlantic City.

About Municipal Emergency Services

Headquartered in Southbury, CT, Municipal Emergency Services Inc., is North America’s largest firefighting equipment and firefighter gear distributor. With over 143 sales representatives, 50 mobile service technicians, 16 in-house service centers and 130,000 square feet of warehouse space, MES distributes and repairs America’s leading first responder brands including Scott, Globe, Honeywell (First Responder Products), FireQuip, 5.11 Tactical Station Wear, Hurst, Paratech, and Dragon Fire. For additional information please visit MES at www.MESFire.com.