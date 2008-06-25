“myDanner” Brings the Custom Footwear Experience to a New Level

From Concept to Completion, Customers Have the Opportunity to See their Boots Made in Danner’s USA Factory

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Danner, Inc., a subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. (Nasdaq/NMS: BOOT), a leading provider of branded work and outdoor footwear for expert users, today announced the launch of its new “myDanner” custom footwear program. Customers have the opportunity to build a one-of-a-kind, personalized Danner, from choosing the outsole to having their name embossed on the boot, made in the Company’s Portland, Ore. factory.

“We continue to look for ways to enhance service to our customers,” said Kirk Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing for LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. “In addition to providing them with custom-made, one-of-a-kind Danner boots, we wanted to offer our customers the opportunity to experience the brand from the factory floor and see precisely how their boots are made. This truly personalized experience also showcases one of the few remaining footwear factories located in the United States.”

Two package options are available. The premium package includes a two-night hotel stay in Portland, private factory tour, custom boot fit and more. myDanner takes custom footwear to a new level, offering the customer the opportunity to personally hand select the leather hide for their boots. The experience starts and ends with the myDanner Committee personally verifying the order and following up with the customer to ensure that the myDanner custom boot meets expectations.

The myDanner customization process starts online at www.mydanner.com. Customers choose from all of the premium materials they have come to know and love from Danner (Vibram®, GORE-TEX®, Thinsulate™, etc.), as well as the premium leather, fabric, laces, and hardware. The program launches with three favorite Danner styles, the Super Rain Forest™, Fort Lewis and the Santiam. During the year, Danner plans to expand its offering to include six more styles.

The myDanner program is available in men’s and women’s sizing. Production of the custom myDanner boots will take approximately two weeks. myDanner packages start from $600. For more information, please visit www.mydanner.com.

About Danner, Inc.

Danner designs and manufactures a complete line of innovative, functional and performance footwear for experts in the work and outdoor markets. With a commitment to craftsmanship, Danner continues to build on the Company’s 76-year heritage of being the “Expert’s Choice” by making premium-quality hiking, hunting, occupational, uniform and rugged casual footwear for men and women. Located in Portland, Ore., Danner is a wholly owned subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. For more information, please visit www.danner.com.