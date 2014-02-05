Oakley Standard Issue Expands Website Membership Program to Military Veterans

Exclusive Offers Formerly For Active, Reserve Military Now Available to Veterans

Foothill Ranch. CA - Oakley Standard Issue, a division of Oakley, Inc., today announced that beginning February 6, 2014, military veterans will be eligible to register to become a member of the Oakley Standard Issue program through the OakleySI.com website. The program offers direct pricing on an exclusive line of Standard Issue products. Previously, membership was only available to U.S. active duty military, reserve, federal and local law enforcement, fire, EMS and those holding military retiree credentials.

“Prior OakleySI members, who because of their change from active duty status to veteran, want continued access to the Standard Issue products and price benefits. We also want to grant membership to the millions of other veterans who deserve the privilege of the OakleySI program,” said Dane Howell, OakleySI Sales Manager.

For veterans looking to participate, the process is easy, but requires the validation of a DD Form 256 or DD Form 214, or U.S. State or U.S. Local Government identification.

Complete membership details can be found on at OakleySI.com beginning February 6, 2014.

About Oakley Standard Issue

Oakley Standard Issue is a dedicated division within Oakley, Inc. that has partnered with the U.S. Armed Forces for more than 20 years. The alliance was formed to develop new technologies that improve the safety, performance and comfort of tactical eyewear. This initiative in research and development continues to produce combat ready equipment for those whose lives depend on their gear. For more information about Oakley SI products; visit www.oakleysi.com.