Tactical research by Belleville announces the release of its new line of Quick Reaction Force (QRF) Military & Public Safety Boots

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Tactical Research by Belleville® introduces a new & unique boot series for the both the Military and Public Safety markets that addresses the needs and actions of rapid responders frequently involved in developing situations – the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) Boot Series.

Designed to address the infil & exfil operations of a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) team in mind, The QRF Series of boots offer a unique and purposeful option for when movement is essential. With design and performance influences from the outdoor trekking and approach shoe category, the QRF Series integrates an aggressive, lace-to-toe closure system; an integrated medial side fast rope channel with high friction rubber for controlled descent; and low drop soling system to enhance performance in multiple environments.

In addition, the QRF series includes:

• An exclusive long-wearing RAKKASAN rubber outsole for enhanced slip resistance and grip

• Removable, dual density Ortholite® footbed with high rebound memory foam and heel cup stabilizer

• An aero-spacer hydrophilic mesh lining for superior moisture management & breathability

Available June 2017, the QRF Series will be offered in 6 styles: 8" & 6" Coyote Brown; 8" Sage Green; 8" side zip, 8" waterproof & 6" Black For more information about the Tactical Research QRF Series, visit www.bellevilleboot.com.

About Tactical Research:

Tactical Research by Belleville® is a wholly-owned brand of Belleville Boot Company. Created and launched in 2008, “Tactical Research” is the guiding philosophy behind this brand. Utilizing global sourcing, athletic construction technologies, and advanced components; the “Tactical Research by Belleville” brand has quickly established itself as a leading innovator in lightweight high performance military and tactical boots.