ESS Introduces Asian-Fit Goggle Series

Sun Valley, Idaho, USA

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (ESS) has announced the introduction of the Asian-Fit Goggle Series, which includes the Asian-Fit Profile™ and Asian-Fit Striker™ goggles. Made with molded face foam and a flatter lens curve and frame design, these are the world’s first military/tactical goggles specifically designed for Asian faces.

ESS Asian-Fit goggles include all of the key performance factors of ESS goggles, including:

Interchangeable high-impact lenses, which meet ANSI Z87.1+, US Mil-V-43511C and CE EN 166 (B)

Highly-durable ClearZone FC™ anti-fog and anti-scratch lens coatings

100% UVA/UVB protection

Clear and Smoke Gray lenses and an anti-reflective SpeedSleeve™

Undistorted optics

Extra-padded face foam for superior comfort, absorption, and a gap-free fit

Easy-to-adjust straps

Available Prescription Insert accessories

Prior to their official release, ESS Asian-Fit goggles were awarded a major contract by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), designating them as the standard issue goggles for Singapore’s soldiers. “Besides the superb ballistics performance of the ESS lenses, which withstood practical testing by the evaluators, the Asian Fitting and anti-fog technology were also winning formulas,” said Major (NS) Lee Kok Tong, of Singapore. “In our very hot and humid climate, we cannot afford to have the lens fogged up every time we are ready to shoot.”

Announced in March 2007, this exclusive one-year contract is for the supply of the ESS Asian-Fit Striker™ goggles, and includes an available option year. The SAF has assigned the ESS Asian-Fit Striker™ goggle with SSN 8465-32-080-3321.

“ESS is excited to offer yet another product line tailored to the specific needs of our user groups,” commented ESS President and CEO, John Dondero. “The selection of the ESS Asian-Fit Striker goggles by the Singapore Armed Forces is great testament to the functionality and desirability of these new products.”

About Eye Safety Systems, Inc.

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (ESS) creates advanced eye protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire/rescue professionals. Designed for the planet’s most hostile and unforgiving environments, ESS products feature cutting-edge technologies and patented innovations to ensure peak performance and uncompromised eye safety. Headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho, ESS is a leader in eyewear sold to the US military and firefighting markets. ESS eyewear is sold in over 90 countries.