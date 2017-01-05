BLACKHAWK Terrain Lo and Terrain Mid shoe

The BLACKHAWK!® Terrain Lo shoe is ideal for both training and every day wear. It emphasizes comfort and support: a memory foam insole cushions the foot, while a breathable mesh upper helps keep feet cool. The Agion® antimicrobial lining controls odor. Heels and toes are protected by TPU Molded pieces. The non-slip rubber outsole is designed for maximum grip and stability.

The BLACKHAWK!® Terrain Mid boot is for both training and casual wear. A memory foam insole cushions the foot. A breathable mesh upper keep feet cool, and the Agion® antimicrobial lining controls odor. The heel and toes are protected by TPU Molded pieces, and a non-slip rubber outsole is designed for maximum grip and stability. The Terrain Mid is versatile enough to wear every day.

