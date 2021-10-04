HAIX North America introduces Tri-Certified Boot, Airpower XR1 Pro

LEXINGTON, Ky.- HAIX® is pleased to announce that the company has introduced a new boot tri-certified for EMS, Wildland and Urban Search and Rescue. We are excited to introduce the Airpower XR1 Pro.

We have made some changes to the original version of this popular boot, Airpower XR1, so that it will now be triple NFPA certified! Certifications for this boot are:

NFPA 1999-2018 for EMS

NFPA 1977-2016 for Wildland

NFPA 1951-2020 for Technical Rescue (USAR)

ASTM F 2413-2018 for toe protection, puncture protection, and electrical hazard

CAN/CSA Z 195-2014 for toe protection, puncture protection, and electrical hazard

The Airpower XR1 Pro will look the same from the outside as the Airpower XR1. The only change made to the boot was to the ladder shank on the inside. To make it more comfortable when standing for long periods on a ladder rung, we changed the ladder shank from a composite shank to a flexible steel shank. This change offers the maximum amount of support to the sensitive arch area when on ladder rungs.

Airpower XR1 Pro will be a great addition to the HAIX line up, and is the perfect boot for Urban Search and Rescue teams. It is lighter in weight, more flexible, and more comfortable than other technical rescue boots on the market. AS Marekting Manager, Sandy Longarzo says, „No other boot certified to NFPA 1951 can compare in comfort, quality, and durability and is sure to be the boot of choice for USAR teams everywhere.“

Airpower XR1 Pro is available in medium, wide, and extra wide widths for both men and women.

For more information about the company and its products, visit www.haixusa.com or call 1-866-344-4249.

About HAIX Group

HAIX Group is a global footwear maker for professionals involved in firefighting, safety, law enforcement, EMS, task forces and more to provide them with the best possible shoes to assist them safely and comfortably in a variety of situations. Utilizing German engineering and extensive experience, the company sets out to offer improved functionality and state-of-the-art innovation for the best shoes on the market. HAIX consistently works to improve its products to the satisfaction of its customers.