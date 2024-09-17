HAIX launches new Side Zip Boot

PRESS RELEASE

LEXINGTON, Ky. — HAIX is happy to announce the release of its latest boot for Law Enforcement, the Trooper GTX Side Zip. Designed as an all-season boot with a more traditional uniform look, it is sure to appeal to patrol officers, state troopers, K9 handlers, deputy sheriffs, tactical officers, park rangers or anyone who just wants a tactical look to wear on or off the job.

“At HAIX, our customers’ feedback is an integral part of our product development,” says Sandy Longarzo, with HAIX North America. “Customers were looking for a boot that they can truly wear year-round and stay comfortable wearing, even in the cold winter months. The Trooper GTX delivers that and more.”

Trooper GTX Side Zip is fully waterproof and protects against hazardous fluids and bloodborne pathogens thanks to the GORE-TEX CROSSTECH lining. The durable leather with abrasion-resistant textile upper means the boot is breathable yet polishable. An anti-slip sole and ultra-thin GORE-TEX THERMIUM insulation in the toe box keeps the Trooper GTX ready for action no matter the weather.

The Trooper GTX’s anti-slip sole ensures you have secure and stable footing for every situation. The unique rubber blend works in tandem with our distinctive tread design to make sure traction is maintained on a wide variety of surfaces, in any kind of weather, even when it’s wet and cold. The built in stone shield guarantees your feet aren’t going to feel every rock, stone, or piece of debris encountered out in the field. Enjoy the quick convenience of a side zipper while achieving a more personalized fit. The handy lace pocket enables you to tuck any leftover laces out of the way - protecting you from catching or snagging your laces, preventing lace tie failure, while also offering a neater uniform appearance.

For more information about the company and its products, visit www.haixusa.com or call 1-866-344-4249.

