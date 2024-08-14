HAIX® North America introduces a new multi-use boot

PRESS RELEASE

LEXINGTON, Ky. — HAIX® is excited to announce the latest edition to its Black Eagle® line up, the Black Eagle® Athletic 2.1 V GTX Mid Coyote. Built as a cross-functional, multi-use boot, it is perfectly designed for many industries including K9 handlers, SWAT teams, Sheriff’s Offices, Park Rangers, Fish & Wildlife, Game Wardens, and Urban Seach and Rescue Wide Are Seach teams.

“At HAIX®, we are continually innovating in order to get the best product into the hands of our customers,” says Sandy Longarzo, with HAIX® North America. “This boot is so lightweight, offers the best durability on the market, and the comfort is unparalleled. It is definitely going to become a customer favorite.”

Black Eagle® Athletic 2.1 V GTX Mid Coyote is breathable, yet fully waterproof thanks to its GORE-TEX® inner lining. Its lightweight comfort, durability, and anti-slip sole makes it perfect for all day use. Made to be worn all day, every day. The handy smart lacing makes it even easier to get in and out of the boot and keeps the laces locked into place. A handy lace pocket keeps extra laces safely tucked out of the way for a neat uniform look and prevents laces from snagging on any underbrush or debris.

For more information about the company and its products, visit www.haixusa.com or call 1-866-344-4249.

About HAIX® Group

HAIX® Group is a global footwear maker for professionals involved in firefighting, safety, law enforcement, EMS, task forces and more to provide them with the best possible shoes to assist them safely and comfortably in a variety of situations. Utilizing German engineering and extensive experience, the company sets out to offer improved functionality and state-of-the-art innovation for the best shoes on the market. HAIX® consistently works to improve its products to the satisfaction of its customers.