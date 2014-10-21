CMC Government Supply Notes the Many Uses of Protective Disposable Nitrile Gloves

Disposable Nitrile Gloves provide protection for many industries and professions. In fact, everyone can benefit from using them

DALLAS, TX - Disposable Nitrile gloves are a staple every business, agency, department and household should have on hand. CMC Government Supply knows how versatile these gloves can be as they can protect so many, keeping hands clean, no matter what type of work.

Healthcare facilities use these gloves, not only for exams and patient care but for cleaning rooms and handling contaminated bedding, clothing and waste. Sterile lab settings require glove use. Nitrile gloves are very frequently used in childcare and geriatric care. Even in pet care, such as grooming or providing veterinarian services, professionals can benefit from nitrile gloves.

Because nitrile gloves are multipurpose and designed for more short-term use and frequent changes, they are perfect for the food service industry. Anyone who works frequently with harsh chemicals or reactive agents such as in the janitorial, beauty, gardening or automotive business knows how important protecting yourself can be.

Government departments and agencies protect themselves with gloves. For example, Law Enforcement officers use disposable nitrile gloves for crime scene investigations and for cleaning important equipment. Correctional facilities and institutions depend on gloves for their needs as they care for inmates. EMS and CERT teams need reliable protection when performing medical triage and first aid.

Disposable nitrile gloves can prove valuable in the home. Hands can be kept clean during food prep, home maintenance, cleaning and more.

In all of these settings, quality gloves are important. CMC Government Supply recognizes this and offers ISO 9001 certified nitrile gloves from SAS Safety. Models such as DERMA-MED, DERMA-PRO, RAVEN, and the Professional offer superior puncture and abrasion resistance. These gloves are latex and powder free. Varying levels of protection are offered with thickness from 4 mil to 8 mil.

Having gloves with a good fit and a good grip is also extremely important and CMC Government Supply offers a range of sizes from small to extra-large. By the case or by the box, have gloves on hand to provide protection on the job.

