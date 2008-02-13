Hatch® Introduces New Defender™ MP Riot Control Glove

TEMECULA, Calif.— Hatch®, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of its newest riot control glove, the Model MP-100 Defender™ MP, providing more favorable hand protection for tough disturbance control situations.

A leading supplier of premium gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, military medical and commercial markets since 1968, Hatch develops task-specific products by combining field test data and consumer feedback with years of design and fabrication experience. Every Hatch glove is tested five times before it leaves the production floor, and is subjected to rigorous quality and safety assurance tests similar to those conducted by the National Institute of Justice and the European Committee for Standardization.

Featuring Hatch’s signature Ergo-Cut™ design to allow for maximum dexterity for searching and weapon control, the new Defender MP has an extended cuff and uses high-density EVA foam padding for additional knuckle, finger and forearm protection. Manufactured with 100 percent Goatskin leather with a water repellant finish to keep the glove supple after washings, the new Defender MP also features a full Kevlar® lining for cut protection and Hatch’s signature Ergo-Cut in the palm for increased protection dexterity and a natural fit.

With an elasticized wrist and a floating thumb design, the Defender MP is closed to the forearm with a hook and loop closure to keep the glove taut while protecting one of the more easily exposed areas of the body during riot control situations. Additionally, the Defender MP uses durable Nomex® thread throughout the glove, helping to ensure that the stitching withstands continued rigorous use.

The new Model MP-100 Defender MP is available in black with an MSRP of $99.00.

For more information about Hatch, please visit www.hatch-corp.com.

