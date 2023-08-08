HAIX new law enforcement boot offers protection from potential biohazards on the job

Enforce X High offers comfort, durability, foot support and slip resistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. — HAIX is excited to announce the arrival of the new Enforce X High! The new streamlined design will appeal to even the most die-hard traditionalist. HAIX-designed with attention to even the smallest detail, the Enforce X High offers the highest level of comfort, durability, foot support and slip resistance, all while still meeting even the strictest uniform requirements.

The lightweight all-leather upper is soft, supple and durable since it features our quality European bull hide leather. “Enforce X High will hold its shape and wear better than any other boot on the market,” says Marketing Manager, Sandy Longarzo. “The long-lasting leather will not only keep feet protected but also keep boots looking good even when work days get a little rough and tumble.”

Enforce X High features a waterproof and breathable CROSSTECH inner liner which offers an additional layer of protection from potential biohazards you might encounter on the job like blood, body fluids and chemicals.

Utilizing a newly-developed anti-slip sole, Enforce X high ensures you have secure and stable footing for every situation. The unique rubber blend works hand-in-hand with our distinctive tread design to make sure traction is maintained on a variety of surfaces, in any kind of weather, even when it is wet and cold. The built-in stone shield guarantees your feet aren’t going to feel every rock, stone, or piece of debris encountered out in the field.

For more information about the company and its products, visit www.haixusa.com or call 1-866-344-4249.

About HAIX Group:

HAIX Group is a global footwear maker for professionals involved in firefighting, safety, law enforcement, EMS, task forces and more to provide them with the best possible shoes to assist them safely and comfortably in a variety of situations. Utilizing German engineering and extensive experience, the company sets out to offer improved functionality and state-of-the-art innovation for the best shoes on the market. HAIX consistently works to improve its products to the satisfaction of its customers.