Elbeco, Inc. Announces National “Every Elbeco Uniform Tells A Story” Contest with $5,000 Grand Prize

Honoring those who have made a significant difference while wearing an Elbeco uniform. Contest Starts September 1st, 2007.

Reading, PA—Elbeco Incorporated, America’s premier manufacturer of uniforms for the police, fire, EMS, postal, security and tactical industries, is celebrating its centennial year in 2007. To commemorate this milestone, the Company will honor the men and women who wear their uniforms. In September, Elbeco Incorporated will launch the “Every Elbeco Uniform Tells a Story” contest encouraging current and past service professionals to submit interesting stories that happened while they were wearing an Elbeco uniform. “We’re looking for an interesting story that demonstrates how an individual made a significant impact through his or her actions, how an individual performed service to the community exceeding their normal duties, or a genuinely heartwarming story,” comments David Lurio, President, Elbeco Incorporated. “We really want to thank and honor the people who wear our uniforms, and have made us successful for 100 years. We’re giving them an opportunity to have their stories heard, and to win prizes for themselves and their departments.”

Service professionals interested in entering the “Every Elbeco Uniform Tells a Story” contest can pick up an entry form at participating local retail dealers where they purchase their Elbeco uniforms, or enter online at the redesigned Elbeco Web site: www.elbeco.com. While not required, Elbeco Incorporated is encouraging entrants to submit pictures of themselves in uniform. “We’ll be posting online the stories of the Grand, Second and Third Prize winners and the finalists. Hopefully we’ll be able to post most of their pictures too,” states Mike Vasilik, Director of Marketing. “We are extremely proud of the men and women who wear our uniforms, and look forward to reading their entries and sharing in their unusual and interesting experiences.”

Five monthly finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges, for the months of September, October, November and December. Each finalist will win a $100 Elbeco credit, an Elbeco NANO-Technology cap, an Elbeco Uf/x Performance Tee and an Elbeco mug. From those 20 finalists, another judging panel will choose the Grand Prize, Second and Third Prize winners. The Grand Prize winner will receive $5,000 cash and a $1,500 Elbeco credit for his or her current or past department. The Second Prize winner will receive $2,500 cash and a $1,000 Elbeco credit for his or her department. The Third Prize winner will receive $1,000 cash and a $500 Elbeco credit for his or her department. The “Every Elbeco Uniform Tells a Story” contest runs September 1, 2007 through December 31, 2007. The Grand Prize winner will be chosen and officially notified by January 31, 2008.

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel since 1907. With over 450 union-represented associates, they are America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms for public safety and work with over 17,000 agencies across the USA. The majority of their uniforms are manufactured in the United States, at facilities in Reading and Frackville, Pennsylvania, Galion, Ohio, and Warsaw, Missouri. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and their products can be found at www.elbeco.com.