RTS Tactical introduces the Level III+ Rifle Mini-Shield

MIAMI, Fla. – While conventional ballistic shields are mainstay protective gear for SWAT and other special response teams, their size and ballistic limitations typically precludes them from patrol-level service. With patrol officers increasingly being the first-on-scene responders in an active shooter crisis, it is more important than ever that they are equipped with essential ballistic protection that’s specifically developed for rifle-caliber defense.

That is why RTS Tactical developed the Level III+ Rifle Special Threats Mini-Shield.

The Mini-Shield boasts a NIJ 010.06 Level III+ rating, making it effective at stopping not only handgun calibers but also the most commonly encountered rifle calibers, including 5.56x45mm 62-gr. M855 (green tip), 7.62x39mm 123-gr. MSC (M43), and 7.62x51mm NATO (M80 FMJ). This gives the Mini-Shield a superior protection advantage over polyethylene Level III rifle-rated shields.

The Chattanooga, TN, police department recently conducted a field test of the RTS Mini-Shield. The test video shows how a single Mini-Shield can withstand multiple rounds of rifle-caliber cartridges (5.56 NATO, 7.62x39, .308 WIN) to provide officers with confident protection that is lightweight, maneuverable in close quarters, and easily stored in a patrol vehicle.

Another advantage of the Mini-Shield is its reduced size. With three available sizes measuring 12x18 (small, 11 lbs.), 14x24 (medium, 16.9 lbs.), and 16x30 (23.3 lbs.) inches, the Mini-Shield is quick to deploy and always on-hand. And with an MSRP of $459.99, the made-in-the-USA Mini-Shield is priced to meet challenging department budgets.

In addition to the Mini-Shield’s resistance to the noted high-velocity street threats, the unit is also built to withstand the rigors of deployment. Even though the shield is a mere .25 inches thick, with the steel plating encapsulated in a rugged Polyurea coating, it will not crack if dropped nor will it deform under long exposure to heat.

Furthermore, the Mini-Shield is designed with user ergonomics in mind. Secured to the back of the shield is a heavy-duty handle and a quick-release adjustable strap system. A large trauma pad promotes a comfortable hold while helping to absorb the impact of incoming rounds.

Officer Joe Bergman of the Pemberville, OH, police department commented after testing the RTS Mini-Shield: “I absolutely believe this shield bridges the gap between initial patrol officer response capabilities and a full-scale tactical team call-out. Having the rifle-rated ballistic protection (and training to utilize it effectively) will give officers the ability to save more lives in the future during an active threat crisis. Every police department should strongly consider equipping some, if not all, of their patrol units with these!”

Although the Mini-Shield was developed for law enforcement professionals, its size, weight, and cost make it a viable defensive layer for personal defense practitioners, home defenders, and even school resource personnel and other public-facing institutions.

To learn more about the RTS Tactical Level III+ Rifle Special Threats Mini-Shield or other armor systems and tactical gear, please visit RTSTactical.com.