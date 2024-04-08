RTS Tactical Rapid Deploy Mini-Shield Carrier System

PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI – RTS Tactical changed the game for active shooter response protection when the company introduced its Level III+ Rifle Special Threats Mini-Shield. Developed to provide high-mobility ballistic protection that can be easily stowed in a patrol vehicle and quickly deployed by first-responding personnel, the Mini-Shield is rated to stop both handgun caliber projectiles as well as the most commonly encountered rifle calibers. Now, to further expand the function and ease of deployment, RTS Tactical introduces the Rapid Deploy Mini-Shield Carrier System.

The Mini-Shield Carrier System is constructed of DWR (Durable Water Repellency) ripstop nylon to protect the Mini-Shield from the environment and to protect gear from the shield. The all-black hexagon ripstop material is reinforced with heavy nylon stitching to withstand the rigors of tactical engagements.

To facilitate rapid deployment, the Mini-Shield Carrier offers several carry options. There are two rugged exterior grab handles to permit ergonomically balanced horizontal or vertical one-handed carry and to assist in removal from patrol vehicles.

In situations where both hands must be free, the operator can utilize either the removable sling strap or the integrated backpack-style shoulder straps. Both the sling strap and the shoulder straps are padded for comfort and adjustable to maximize ergonomics. An adjustable sternum strap with a quick-release buckle system keeps the carrier secure to the torso during high-activity deployment.

A robust zipper system, one on each side of the carrier, secures the front and back panels, making it easy to insert or to remove the Mini-Shield from the carrier. Embroidered across the top hook-and-loop closure tab is “BE FEARLESS!” — the motto RTS Tactical employees strive for every day.

To learn more about the RTS Tactical Mini-Shield Carrier System, the Level III+ Rifle Special Threats Mini-Shield, or to see the full line of RTS Tactical’s armor systems and gear, please visit RTSTactical.com.