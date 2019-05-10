5.11 announces newest Quiet Warrior in conjunction with 5.11 Days 2019 celebration

IRVINE, Calif. — Global leader in purpose-built, innovative tactical apparel, footwear and gear, 5.11 Tactical, kicked off 5.11 Days, its annual celebration of public safety professionals, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Through Sunday, May 12, 2019, 5.11 will extend 20 percent discounts in stores and online at www.511Tactical.com. In addition, on Saturday, May 11, celebratory events will be held at each of the 45 retail stores across the United States. While the celebration is intended to honor those who serve, the events and discounts will apply to all customers during this time period.

“It is an honor to serve the men and women of the law enforcement, fire, emergency services and military. At 5.11, we are innovators who make purpose-built products for life’s most demanding missions – whether the product is designed to protect an officer on duty, or an outdoorsman in the backcountry, we take this responsibility seriously. Our commitment to providing servicemen and women with the best gear possible is our year-round way of honoring these professionals,” said 5.11 CEO and Co-Founder, Francisco J. Morales. “As the public safety professional’s choice, we use 5.11 Days as an opportunity to celebrate these men and women who entrust our brand to provide them with the best performing gear possible throughout the year.” Morales concludes, “being a part of this community is something we don’t take lightly and we thank you, as well as your families, for answering the call to serve.”

Cynthia Renaud, Santa Monica Chief of Police, and 5.11 Quiet Warrior.

To compliment the company’s 5.11 Days strive to pay tribute to servicemen and women, 5.11 will be honoring its newest Quiet Warrior, Cynthia Renaud, Chief of Police for the Santa Monica Police Department. Cynthia has been chosen because of her dedication to the success of her officers through specialized training, state-of-the-art equipment and exceptional leadership. In addition, her commitment to 21st Century Policing and building strong relationships with her community have helped make Santa Monica PD a benchmark for excellence. Cynthia’s Quiet Warrior video will launch on 5.11’s YouTube and Quiet Warrior Pages on Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. PST.

On Saturday, May 11, in celebration of 5.11 Days, all 5.11 retail stores will have free gifts for first responders, military, and veterans, as well as raffles and giveaways for all attendees. 5.11 Days in-store celebrations will vary from store to store, so please contact a store near you for details about events in your area.

To learn more about 5.11’s Retail Stores and find a store near you, please visit: https://www.511tactical.com/store-locator. For more information on 5.11, its product offerings or in-store events, please contact: pr@511tactical.com.

