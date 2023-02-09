5.11 announces the return of ABR academy classes for 2023 in collaboration with USCCA

COSTA MESA, Calif., — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, today announced the return of its popular ABR (Always Be Ready) Academy in 2023 in collaboration with the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). Together, the companies plan to host more than 300 free instructional classes at 5.11-owned retail locations across the U.S. to provide tips, tactics and insight on readiness skills for local community members.

“Last month marked 20 years for 5.11 on our quest to develop innovative gear for life’s most demanding missions. We strive to help our families, friends and communities be prepared for anything to happen,” said 5.11’s CEO, Francisco Morales. “The ABR Academy is designed to help attendees become more equipped for challenges and emergencies by building proper mindsets, readiness skills and gear. It’s all part of living the 5.11 mantra of Always Be Ready.”

The ABR Academy classes will provide first-hand learning and guidance on topics ranging from building emergency preparedness kits and bug-out bags to self-defense and trauma care. Each course is free to attend and will be hosted by certified experts, including instructors from the USCCA.

“Our mission is to save lives and help build safer, more prepared communities through education and training,” said Tim Schmidt, President and Co-founder of the USCCA. “Collaborating with 5.11 on the ABR Academy classes will help us strengthen that mission while reaching thousands of attendees in communities all across the country.”

The USCCA is the largest, fastest-growing self-defense association dedicated to responsible firearm owners, with over 700,000 members and 10,000 instructors nationwide. It offers industry-leading training, lifesaving education and self-defense liability insurance to help members build preparedness and confidence.

“Like 5.11, USCCA also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and similarly, has been at the forefront of providing education and readiness training for communities across the U.S. for several years now,” added Morales. “We’re thrilled to work with them throughout 2023 and look forward to helping more folks learn to Always Be Ready.”

For more information about 5.11’s ABR Academy and collaboration with the USCCA, or to find an ABR Academy class near you, please visit 511abracademy.usconcealedcarry.com

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create Purpose-Built Gear™ designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

