5.11 Collaborates with Sega to celebrate the release of Company of Heroes 3 with a sweepstakes prize package

Fans of the legendary strategy franchise can enter to win 5.11 gear and digital game codes

Costa Mesa, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, has teamed up with leading video game publisher Sega and developer Relic Entertainment to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated video game Company of Heroes 3 with a special sweepstakes prize package featuring 5.11 gear and digital game codes.

The enter-to-win sweepstakes will offer fans of the legendary strategic video game franchise a chance to win a robust 5.11 prize package valued at more than $2,500 and comprised of some of the latest 5.11 gear and technical apparel in addition to digital game codes for Company of Heroes 3.

Entries will be accepted from Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, to Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. To enter, or for more information, customers and players can visit www.511tactical.com/companyofheroes. No purchase is necessary, multiple entries are possible, must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to enter.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Sega and Relic Entertainment to celebrate the launch of such a great video game,” said 5.11 Tactical’s CMO, Debra Radcliff. “We can’t wait for the game to launch and to send this outstanding prize package to the lucky winner of the sweepstakes.”

The latest installment of the fan-favorite franchise, Company of Heroes 3 is set in the Italian and North African theaters of World War II and offers players a dynamic strategy campaign, historic RTS missions, classic multiplayer action, and much more. It will be available for PC on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, and is due to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X later this year.

“Company of Heroes 3 is the perfect blend of action, tactics and strategy. That’s why we are very excited to partner with 5.11 Tactical, a fantastic producer of sleek and incredibly robust tactical gear and apparel. We’re looking forward to seeing fans of both brands get involved with this awesome sweepstakes giveaway!” said Sega’s Brand Manager, Andy Bergin.

To learn more about a 5.11, its product offering or its latest events and sweepstakes, visit www.511tactical.com.

