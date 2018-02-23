5.11® extends sponsorship of the CrossFit Games

Leading global innovator of tactical apparel and gear commits to multi-year global sponsorship of the CrossFit® Games

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11 Tactical®, the world’s leading innovator of purpose-built gear, is proud to announce the extension of its sponsorship of the CrossFit Games for the next three years, running through 2020. 5.11® will continue as The Official Sponsor for the CrossFit Games Service Open, and will be the title sponsor of the CrossFit Games Europe Regional in Berlin, Germany. Additionally, the 5.11 team will be present at all other CrossFit Games® Regional Events around the globe.

5.11 and CrossFit® both share strong roots within the law enforcement, fire, EMS and military communities. 5.11 has served the tactical community for 15 years with high-performance tactical apparel and gear, while CrossFit®’s ties to the First Responder community date back to 1995 when Founder Greg Glassman moved to Santa Cruz, California to train law enforcement.

2018 marks the 3rd year of 5.11’s sponsorship of the Service Open, a competition category within the worldwide CrossFit Games Open that recognizes the fittest active duty service members throughout the military, emergency medical services, firefighting and law enforcement. Each year, 5.11 has honored Service Open winners, and will continue this tradition through 2018, 2019, and 2020.

CrossFit® also pays tribute to fallen Military service members lost while in the line of duty with Hero WODs (Workout of the Day) in their honor. The 2015 and 2016 Reebok CrossFit® Games included the Hero WOD Murph with competitors wearing the 5.11 TacTec® Plate Carrier during the events.

“The 5.11 team is excited to continue our sponsorship of the CrossFit® Games for the next three years and bring it to the global stage,” said Willem Driessen, Vice President of Global Marketing at 5.11. “It’s an honor to work alongside CrossFit through the Service Open to recognize the incredible men and women who protect and serve on a daily basis.” Driessen concludes, “CrossFit’s focus on physical preparedness for any mission aligns directly with 5.11’s Always Be Ready® brand mentality, which is a big part of what makes our partnership so successful.”

“It’s been great working with 5.11 for the last three years, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them extend their support for another three,” said Dave Castro, Director of the CrossFit® Games. “We are honored to celebrate achievements of Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS and Military participants together with 5.11.”

Watch more about 5.11's sponsorship of the CrossFit® Service Open here.

About 5.11 Tactical

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those that always have to be ready. 5.11 is a portfolio company of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram. #511tactical

About CrossFit®

CrossFit Inc., is the global leader in functional fitness and the owner of the famous CrossFit® brand of fitness training. Founded by Greg Glassman and built on the foundations of constantly varied, high-intensity functional movements, education and collaborative competition, CrossFit® brand workouts develop strength and fitness while cultivating community and camaraderie in each of the more than 14,500 affiliated gyms in CrossFit, Inc.'s global network. CrossFit Inc. is a leading accredited certificate issuer for physical-training professionals worldwide and offers specialty certificate programs in addition to its core curriculum. CrossFit, Inc. publishes the CrossFit Journal, promotes physical and cognitive health and fitness through the CrossFit Kids Foundation, and created and operates the CrossFit Games, an annual competition where elite athletes compete to be named the Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com, Games.CrossFit.com, Facebook or YouTube.