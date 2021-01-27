5.11, Inc. welcomes new senior vice president of Omni Channel Retail, Mark Parker

Mark Parker. (Courtesy photo)

Parker brings over 40 years of experience across multiple functions of the retail industry to the brand.

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, has announced the addition of retail-industry veteran Mark Parker as Senior Vice President of Omni Channel Retail. Parker joins the company with over 40 years of retail experience and will lead 5.11’s efforts in enhancing the brand’s direct-to-consumer channels and customer experience.

“Mark has an extensive background across multiple functions of the retail sector,” said 5.11 CEO Francisco Morales. “He has worked with many world-class brands and led omni channel teams, human resources, digital development, communications and more, both domestically and internationally. His experience, knowledge, and commitment will be a tremendous asset to 5.11.”

Parker’s 40 years of professional experience includes time with The Disney Store, Vans, and The North Face, giving him a significant understanding of the outdoor apparel and gear industry. The last eight years of his career were focused on developing integrated omni channel experiences through retail and digital innovation and organizational development.

“5.11 has long been known as a pioneer and leading-innovator of tactical and outdoor products,” stated Parker. “It is an outstanding brand with a strong and loyal customer base. I couldn’t be more excited to join the 5.11 team and work to ensure their customers can engage in a frictionless and integrated retail experience and an elevated level of customer service.”

Mark grew up in Southport, United Kingdom and is a true citizen of the world, having lived in Madrid, Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore, Lugano, Switzerland, California, and Florida. He is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys spending time on mountain trails with his family and dog.

