5.11 Tactical and Prime Video to celebrate final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with specialized sweepstakes prize package and exclusive content series

COSTA MESA, Calif. - 5.11 Tactical, the global innovator of Purpose-Built Gear™, has teamed up with Prime Video to celebrate the release of the fourth season of the highly-popular series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with a special sweepstakes prize package available to customers and viewers, as well as a three-part content series featuring retired Navy SEAL, Clint Emerson.

The enter-to-win sweepstakes will offer fans a chance to win a robust 5.11 prize package valued at $2,500 and comprised of some of the latest 5.11 gear and technical apparel seen throughout the action-thriller series. Entries will be accepted from Friday, June 16 to Monday, July 31, 2023. To enter, or for more information, customers and viewers can visit https://www.511tactical.com/jackryan4. No purchase is necessary, one entry per email, must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to enter.

5.11 has also produced an exclusive content series with retired Navy SEAL, Clint Emerson. The three-part series dives into Emerson’s unique first-hand perspective around various scenarios throughout the final season. The video series can be found on 5.11’s YouTube page.

The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will premiere June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes available each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14. The six-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan streaming now on Prime Video, part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy in a single membership.

