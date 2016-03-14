Blauer’s FirmaTech Insole Brings Elite Athlete Performance to Public Safety

Boston, Massachusetts – Blauer’s newest offering in their popular footwear line, the FirmaTech™ Insole, offers the same performance technology used by elite athletes for years to those in public safety for the first time. As with every product they make, Blauer first heard of the need for a high-performance, pain-relieving insole from those in the field.

The FirmaTech Insole, with its patented B.FAST™ (Bilateral Foot Alignment Suspension Technology) allows the user’s foot structures to align and move naturally, providing unprecedented transverse arch support to enhance balance and power while optimizing foot and knee alignment. Elevated strategic support zones assist with the proper lowering of those structures, allowing them to flow naturally through their movement path without obstruction. Its patented ribs compress underfoot to reduce impact forces, reducing the jarring which can occur with normal insoles that can travel up through the hips to the lower back and cause the wearer pain.

By recognizing that the same technology that spares elite athletes from pain could be applied to the physically strenuous nature of public safety work, Blauer has provided the type of relief that IronMan athletes experience to police officers, firefighters, emergency medical professionals, and more. Early reviews by those in the profession have been positive, with user Angela H. stating, “Thanks for making these wonderful insoles! I have been suffering from plantar fasciitis for the past year. I’ve seen an orthopedic doctor for the pain, got cortisone injections twice, and was told I that I needed to get prescription insoles. I saw these insoles and I thought I’d give it a try. All I can say is WOW! My feet don’t scream in agony anymore and I’m back to my active lifestyle. I’ve got one pair for my work boots and one for my regular shoes. I wish you guys would have made these 13 years ago!”

The FirmaTech Insoles are available in sizes ranging from 3.5 to 15, fitting the vast majority of individuals, and may be worn either as replacement insoles or on top of existing insoles. For more information, visit http://www.blauer.com/firmatech.