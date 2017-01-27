CORDURA® brand announces durable fiber breakthrough; debuts strongest nylon-6,6 staple fiber ever produced by INVISTA

WICHITA, Kan. — In its 50th anniversary year, INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand has made a cutting-edge breakthrough in designing and commercializing the strongest nylon-6,6 staple fiber ever produced by INVISTA.

This intensive two-year-long research and design process resulted in a state-of-the-art, patent-pending high tenacity fiber designed to enhance the core strength of CORDURA® fabrics. With the introduction of the new high tenacity INVISTA T420HT fiber technology, INVISTA’s scientists and technicians have successfully achieved one of the largest leaps in its nylon-6,6 innovation pipeline which dates back to the initial commercialization of the fiber at the company’s flagship Seaford, DE staple nylon 6,6 production facility.

“At INVISTA, an on-going dedication to innovation is in our DNA,” said Anthony Green, global CORDURA® brand business director. “Our latest T420HT technology launch is one in a series of new qualifying CORDURA® brand fiber breakthroughs to come as we continue to push the boundaries of durable possibilities.”

Already adopted by a major international military, CORDURA® NYCO (Nylon/Cotton) fabric blends based on new INVISTA T420HT high tenacity fiber are undergoing extensive wear trialing for next generation combat uniforms. The stealth-like INVISTA T420HT fiber has a mission to create a new generation of durable, yet lightweight fabrics – such as CORDURA® NYCO Extreme and CORDURA® NYCO Tactical fabrics – to be used in many applications like military uniforms, outdoor apparel and workwear. Dickies is the first consumer brand to adopt the new fiber in its Dickies PRO™ with CORDURA® fiber technology workwear collection, which will be available online Fall 2017.

For more information on the new INVISTA T420HT fiber technology, visit booth #39213 at 2017 Winter Outdoor Retailer, or visit www.CORDURA.com.

