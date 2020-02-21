Elbeco announces new, enhanced website to better support public safety professionals and uniform dealers

READING, Pa—Elbeco, a leader in the manufacture and supply of professional performance uniforms throughout North America, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.elbeco.com.

The new site embodies the next generation of Elbeco—a company that has been manufacturing and distributing professional uniform apparel brands for Police/Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Postal and Transportation markets since 1907.

The completely redesigned website is responsive, mobile optimized and offers a user-friendly experience. The enhanced “find a dealer” tool allows end users to find their closest dealer location and filter the results by country, zip code, and industry.

“We are excited to provide new content on a regular basis, including monthly newsletters for dealers, new product spotlights on the homepage, and blog posts on product information and industry trends,” states Amy Poplinski, Director of Marketing at Elbeco. “This will help our customers and dealers stay up to date on trends and innovations in uniforms.”

The new site features an easy to use navigation bar allowing customers search by Men’s styles, women’s styles or by industry. The Innovations tab allows customers to learn about fabric technology and the steps our designers are taking to develop thoughtfully designed uniforms with enhanced comfort, fit and performance.

Please contact Amy Poplinski, Elbeco’s Director of Marketing, at apoplinski@elbeco.com or call 800-468-4654 with any questions.

About Elbeco

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement/Police, Fire/EMS, Transportation, and Postal professionals throughout North America. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized distributors. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.